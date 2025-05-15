Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 6.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 6.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 146.10 crore

Net profit of Alldigi Tech declined 6.95% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 146.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.16% to Rs 83.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 546.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 469.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales146.10129.71 13 546.31469.37 16 OPM %24.0627.28 -23.7224.75 - PBDT38.2635.62 7 135.80118.68 14 PBT26.0925.86 1 93.1185.10 9 NP19.2920.73 -7 83.3064.00 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Piramal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 51.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

3i Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 131.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Lupin consolidated net profit rises 114.93% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story