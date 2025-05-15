Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 6.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 146.10 croreNet profit of Alldigi Tech declined 6.95% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 146.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.16% to Rs 83.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 546.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 469.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content