Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 6.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 146.10 crore

Net profit of Alldigi Tech declined 6.95% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 146.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.16% to Rs 83.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 546.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 469.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

146.10129.71546.31469.3724.0627.2823.7224.7538.2635.62135.80118.6826.0925.8693.1185.1019.2920.7383.3064.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News