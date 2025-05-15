Lupin consolidated net profit rises 114.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 5562.20 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 114.93% to Rs 772.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 359.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 5562.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4895.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.41% to Rs 3281.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1914.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 22192.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19656.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

