Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 24.24% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net Loss of Ganges Securities reported to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.24% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.40% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 37.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.002.64 -24 37.9834.82 9 OPM %-283.50-161.74 -17.4017.46 - PBDT-4.95-3.99 -24 7.737.34 5 PBT-5.41-4.18 -29 6.696.56 2 NP-3.71-4.01 7 5.063.48 45

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

