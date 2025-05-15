Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 131.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 529.19% to Rs 39.45 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 131.25% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 529.19% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.81% to Rs 31.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.63% to Rs 112.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

