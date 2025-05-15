3i Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.10% to Rs 187.00 crore

Net profit of 3i Infotech reported to Rs 26.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 99.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.10% to Rs 187.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 197.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 25.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 313.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 725.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 813.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

187.00197.04725.76813.884.47-19.224.30-3.5312.64-39.4539.39-35.486.29-47.1211.61-62.6326.90-99.9325.35-313.57

