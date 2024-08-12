Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 20.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 92.64 croreNet profit of Suraj Products declined 20.02% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 92.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.64111.21 -17 OPM %11.7812.98 -PBDT10.3713.66 -24 PBT8.4511.43 -26 NP6.718.39 -20
