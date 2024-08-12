Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 20.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 92.64 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 20.02% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 92.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.92.64111.2111.7812.9810.3713.668.4511.436.718.39

