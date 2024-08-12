Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 45.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.22% to Rs 8.74 croreNet profit of Suratwwala Business Group declined 45.32% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 46.22% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.7416.25 -46 OPM %60.3048.62 -PBDT5.597.48 -25 PBT5.517.42 -26 NP4.097.48 -45
