Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 45.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.22% to Rs 8.74 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group declined 45.32% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 46.22% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.7416.2560.3048.625.597.485.517.424.097.48

