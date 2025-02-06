Indegene expands presence in Europe with new entity in Spain

Indegene announced the launch of a new entity in Spain. This move marks a key step in the company's ongoing strategic expansion in Europe and aligns with Indegene's commitment to helping life sciences companies accelerate AI-driven innovation and make their operations future-ready.

Indegene's new Spain entity will serve as a key delivery hub for its Europe-based clients, helping them drive hyper-personalization and significantly elevate HCP and patient experience. The company is strengthening its already existing employee base in Spain, with capabilities in medical affairs, data and analytics, creative design, engineering, digital marketing and customer experience.

Indegene already has a significant presence in Europe, with centers in the UK, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland. Last year, Indegene acquired Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH (Trilogy), a global provider of specialty medical writing capabilities across clinical, regulatory, safety and medical content to life sciences companies. In 2019, Indegene acquired DT Associates (now DT Consulting), a consulting services company in the UK that supports clients in the healthcare and life sciences space. Indegene supports many leading life sciences clients in the region in various ways across the commercialization value chain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News