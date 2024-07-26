Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit rises 102.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.29% to Rs 129.32 crore

Net profit of Allsec Technologies rose 102.60% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 129.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.129.32107.5124.0022.8232.9625.7223.1418.7731.9515.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp