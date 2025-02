Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 87.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.29% to Rs 33.23 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 87.75% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 33.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.33.2330.1311.9812.454.105.162.954.492.4319.84

