CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 48.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.22% to Rs 19.74 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 48.07% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.22% to Rs 19.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.7418.9419.0511.253.942.753.572.352.681.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News