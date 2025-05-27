Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 41.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 41.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 52.75 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 41.50% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 52.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.10% to Rs 18.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.68% to Rs 149.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales52.7545.41 16 149.64116.29 29 OPM %9.6510.04 -11.1113.17 - PBDT8.608.14 6 24.5523.61 4 PBT7.546.66 13 20.2820.15 1 NP8.496.00 42 18.7134.08 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit declines 32.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 607.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Gautam Gems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 69.23% in the March 2025 quarter

T. Spiritual World reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story