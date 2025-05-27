Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 41.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 52.75 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 41.50% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 52.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.10% to Rs 18.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.68% to Rs 149.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content