Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 41.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 41.50% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 52.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.10% to Rs 18.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.68% to Rs 149.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

