Alok Inds rallies as Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 74 crore

Alok Industries zoomed 18.03% to Rs 19.44 after the company's consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 74.47 crore in Q4 FY25 from a net loss of Rs 215.93 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 35.14% year on year (YoY) to Rs 952.96 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 168.47 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 220.03 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses reduced by 28.91% YoY to Rs 1,206.34 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 477.99 crore (down 42.47% YoY), while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 129.99 crore (down 0.18% YoY) during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, the company's net loss reduced to Rs 67.75 crore in Q4 FY25 from a net loss of Rs 206.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 36.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 912.91 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, has appointed Jinendra Jain as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 30 April 2025.

Jinendra Kumar Jain is a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary and holds a B.Com degree from Rajasthan University. He has 32 years of experience in various business verticals viz., merger & acquisition, finance & accounts, sales & purchase, taxation, costing and management information systems, statutory & secretarial compliance, cost controls, environmental certifications, insurance management, erp implementation, board & investor relations, etc.

Alok Industries is an integrated textile manufacturer with operations in both the cotton & polyester value chains. The company is primarily engaged in the business of textile manufacturing, including mending and packing activities. It has global retailers, brands, reputed garment manufacturers, and traders.

