Anant Raj edges higher after Q4 PAT rises over 51% YoY

Anant Raj advanced 3.26% to Rs 508.85 after the company reported 51.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.64 crore on a 22.2% rise in net sales to Rs 540.65 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 398.28 crore, up 17.8% YoY.

Interest outgo declined 73.9% to Rs 2.98 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 11.41 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 140.93 crore, up by 42.8% from Rs 98.66 crore in Q4 FY24.

The real estate developer has posted 63.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 425.54 crore on a 38.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2,059.97 crore in FY25 as compared with FY24.

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.

