Himadri Speciality rises as Q4 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 156 crore

Himadri Speciality Chemical added 1.67% to Rs 487 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 35.9% to Rs 155.58 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 115.16 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 3.59% YoY to Rs 1,134.64 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 224.35 crore, up by 35.37% from Rs 139.10 crore in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY24, revenue from the carbon materials and chemical segment was at Rs 1,128.57 crore (down 3.59% YoY), and revenue from the power segment came in at Rs 24.98 crore (up 21.43% YoY).

For the full year, net profit rose 35.26% to Rs 555.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 4,612.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4,184.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

EBITDA stood at Rs 844 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 33%, compared with Rs 632 crore in FY24.

Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical, said, We are pleased to present the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended FY25, which reflect a strong and sustainable performance across all key operational and financial metrics. This year has been a period of steady progress and momentum for Himadri Speciality Chemical, marked by consistent execution, strategic investments, and a deep commitment to creating long-term stakeholder value. Each quarter, we continue to set new benchmarks. Q4FY25 marked yet another highest-ever quarterly EBITDA, reaching Rs 232 crore.

For the full year FY25, our sales volumes grew by 16%, reaching 5,52,206 metric tons, compared to 4,75,582 metric tons in the previous year. This volume expansion translated into a robust financial outcome, with EBITDA rising by 33% to Rs. 844 crore and profit after tax increasing by 36% to Rs. 558 crore. Our focus on financial discipline continues to reflect in the resilience of our balance sheet, with a net positive cash balance of Rs 371 crore. This strong financial footing positions us well to pursue strategic opportunities and sustain our growth trajectory.

Over the past five years, the company has continued to demonstrate a robust financial performance, with revenues growing at a CAGR of 29% since FY 2021. Our EBITDA has surged at a CAGR of 60%, and PAT has increased at an unprecedented CAGR of 86%. During the same period, our sales volume has risen by 13% year on year, and our ROCE has steadily climbed to 34%.

This remarkable growth story is a testament to our strategic vision and the relentless efforts of our strong techno-commercial teams. The cornerstone of this success has been Himadris commitment towards undertaking extensive R&D initiatives, coupled with its culture of sustainably producing and delivering quality products that add utmost value to its customers.

We are progressing well on our key growth projects. The LFP cathode material facility remains on track, with Phase 1 expected to be operational by Q3 FY27. Our new specialty carbon black line is advancing as scheduled and is set to commence operations in Q3 FY26. Meanwhile, the high value-added specialty products line is scheduled to go live in Q2 FY27. Additionally, the Birla Tyres plant is gearing up to commence operations in phases starting in Q1 of FY26. We will begin with manufacturing in the TBB (Truck and Bus Bias) segment, and parallelly, the revamp of the PCR (Passenger Car Radial) tyre machinery is underway. This will enable us to introduce high-quality PCR tyres to the market, with a strong emphasis on catering to global demand.

Meanwhile, the company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

Further, the board has approved the acquisition of 100% paid-up equity share capital of Elixir Carbo (target company) for a total purchase consideration of Rs 7.50 crore in cash by way of purchase of equity shares from the existing shareholders of the target company. The board has also approved the execution of a share purchase agreement between the company, the target company, its existing shareholders, and other necessary documents regarding the aforementioned acquisition, whereby the company agrees to acquire a 100% stake in the target company. On completion of the said purchase, Elixir Carbo will become a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of the company.

Himadri Speciality Chemical is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of carbon materials and chemicals. It is the No. 1 coal pitch manufacturer in India and is the only company to manufacture advanced carbon material in India. It is also the largest player of naphthalene and SNF in India.

