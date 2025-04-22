Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olatech Solutions wins a 10-year IT infrastructure and O&M contract

Olatech Solutions wins a 10-year IT infrastructure and O&M contract

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Olatech Solutions has received an order worth from a reputed client in telecommunications domain for a turnkey project for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of IT infrastructure along with AMC and O&M for a period of 10 years. Total order value is Rs 44.99 crore of which approximately 50% will be billed in FY2025-26 and balance 50% will be billed over a period of 10 years.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

