EPL allots 1.5 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
EPL has allotted 1,50,000 equity shares under ESOS on 08 July 2025.

In view of the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 63,95,77,106 divided into 31,97,88,553 equity shares (having face value of Rs. 2 each) to Rs. 63,98,77,106 divided into 31,99,38,553 equity shares (having face value of Rs. 2 each).

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

