Textile shares soar after US tariffs weaken Bangladesh's edge

Shares of textile companies rose by 1.57% to 20% after the US imposed a 35% tariff on Bangladeshi exports, trimming their competitive edge in the American market.

Gini Silk Mills (up 20%), Alok Industries (up 15%), Siyaram Silk Mills (up 10.17%), Donear Industries (up 7%), Shiva Texyarn (up 7%), Raymond Lifestyle (up 6.2%), Vardhman Textiles (up 5.4%), Trident (up 3.8%), Gokaldas Exports (up 2.6%), Welspun Living (up 1.6%), KPR Mill (up 1.57%) surged.

While the new rate is slightly lower than April's 37%, it is still well above the 10% baseline and opens a window of opportunity for Indian exporters.

Vietnam, too, faces steep duties, with 20% tariffs on direct exports and 40% on transshipped goods under a new US trade deal. Currently, India faces up to 26% tariffs due to varied product categories, but a pending US-India trade deal could bring this down.