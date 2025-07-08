Tata Motors' arm JLR reports 11% YoY decline in wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26

Tata Motors said that Jaguar Land Rover's wholesale volumes for Q1 FY26 were 87,286 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), down 10.7% compared with Q1 FY25.

Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the first quarter increased in MENA (20.5%), Overseas (4.6%) and China (1.0%), while declines were recorded in North America (down 12.2%), Europe (down 13.6%) and the UK (down 25.5%). The UK was most impacted by the planned cessation of the legacy Jaguar models.

The overall volume decline was in line with the companys expectations, following a challenging quarter. This largely reflects the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and a pause in shipments to the US during April 2025 following the introduction of US import tariffs.

Retail sales for the first quarter of 94,420 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were down 15.1% year-on-year. The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 77.2% of total wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26, up 67.8% year-on-year, reflecting the prioritisation of JLRs most profitable models. Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc (JLR) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, which is a part of Tata Sons. Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses. The company's consolidated net profit declined 49.6% to Rs 8,470 crore on 0.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1,18,927 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.