Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 97.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.25% to Rs 26.15 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories rose 97.34% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.25% to Rs 26.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.26.1527.312.838.909.455.948.905.288.904.51

