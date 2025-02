United Breweries consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.64% to Rs 2000.26 crore

Net profit of United Breweries declined 55.00% to Rs 38.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.64% to Rs 2000.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1824.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2000.261824.467.078.00148.42168.7287.08116.8838.4085.34

