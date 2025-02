Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit declines 16.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.50% to Rs 902.18 crore

Net profit of Titagarh Rail Systems declined 16.11% to Rs 62.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 74.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.50% to Rs 902.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 954.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.902.18954.6810.3611.5994.88107.0088.52100.2162.7774.82

