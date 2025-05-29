Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Asia Capital declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.15 -67 0.480.54 -11 OPM %-40.0066.67 -64.5850.00 - PBDT0.080.10 -20 0.410.27 52 PBT0.080.10 -20 0.410.27 52 NP0.050.07 -29 0.300.20 50

