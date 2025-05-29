Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Asia Capital declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.050.150.480.54-40.0066.6764.5850.000.080.100.410.270.080.100.410.270.050.070.300.20

