Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 13.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 13.81% to Rs 67.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 2246.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2033.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.77% to Rs 737.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 547.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 8939.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7705.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

