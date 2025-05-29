Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bilcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bilcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 194.03 crore

Net profit of Bilcare reported to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 194.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 33.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 788.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 747.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales194.03200.07 -3 788.04747.18 5 OPM %3.81-4.13 -5.665.24 - PBDT-3.73-25.79 86 -19.41-20.12 4 PBT-15.31-39.19 61 -65.29-65.07 0 NP10.56-10.89 LP -28.78-33.23 13

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

