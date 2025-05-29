TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.84% to Rs 39.35 crore

Net loss of TechNVision Ventures reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.84% to Rs 39.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.19% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 227.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 192.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

