Sampann Utpadan India consolidated net profit rises 1138.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.05% to Rs 27.50 crore

Net profit of Sampann Utpadan India rose 1138.64% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.05% to Rs 27.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.66% to Rs 92.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

27.5019.0992.6471.45-2.7312.10-1.306.684.002.122.984.132.590.86-2.73-0.885.450.443.98-0.87

