Nifty April futures trade at discount

India VIX fell 1.83% to 15.23

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 24,164.10, a discount of 3.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 24,167.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 41.70 points or 0.17% to 24,167.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.83% to 15.23.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

