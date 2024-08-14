Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 121.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 8.48% to Rs 2357.02 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 121.45% to Rs 696.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 314.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.48% to Rs 2357.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2172.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2357.022172.76 8 OPM %27.257.90 -PBDT912.17403.06 126 PBT888.79383.32 132 NP696.10314.34 121

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

