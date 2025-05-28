Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Perfect-Octave Media Projects standalone net profit rises 45.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Perfect-Octave Media Projects standalone net profit rises 45.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.05% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Perfect-Octave Media Projects rose 45.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.05% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.65% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 53.89% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.470.84 -44 0.771.67 -54 OPM %65.9650.00 -3.9032.93 - PBDT0.290.20 45 0.010.23 -96 PBT0.290.20 45 0.010.23 -96 NP0.290.20 45 0.010.23 -96

