Amal consolidated net profit rises 223.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Amal rose 223.39% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.41% to Rs 30.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

