Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Amar Vanijya reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.09 -22 OPM %71.4377.78 -PBDT-0.020.01 PL PBT-0.020.01 PL NP-0.020.01 PL

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

