Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 2907.86 croreNet profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 61.34% to Rs 229.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 2907.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2433.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.85% to Rs 934.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 730.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 11708.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10392.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
