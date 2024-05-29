Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 61.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Amara Raja Energy &amp; Mobility consolidated net profit rises 61.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 2907.86 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 61.34% to Rs 229.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 2907.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2433.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.85% to Rs 934.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 730.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 11708.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10392.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2907.862433.24 20 11708.4410392.00 13 OPM %14.1114.52 -14.1713.78 - PBDT432.75369.94 17 1734.551494.70 16 PBT309.39246.15 26 1250.221044.30 20 NP229.78142.42 61 934.38730.83 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Amara Raja Energy &amp; Mobility consolidated net profit rises 14.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes jump at Just Dial Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Exide Industries Ltd counter

Dhani Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Consumer goods shares slide

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

AAA Technologies standalone net profit declines 86.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Servoteach Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story