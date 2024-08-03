Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 116.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.85% to Rs 78.74 croreNet profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 116.45% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 62.85% to Rs 78.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.7448.35 63 OPM %10.7311.77 -PBDT6.384.11 55 PBT4.121.91 116 NP3.291.52 116
