TVS Holdings announced that its subsidiary, Emerald Haven Realty has completed the acquisition of additional 10.77% in Emerald Haven Towers. With this, Emerald Haven Realty now holds 100% stake in Emerald Haven Towers, consequent to which, Emerald Haven Towers has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Emerald Haven Realty and the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel