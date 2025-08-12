Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 4.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.22% to Rs 89.45 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises declined 4.55% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.22% to Rs 89.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

