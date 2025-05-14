Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Systematix Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Systematix Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Systematix Securities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.08 -13 0.310.33 -6 OPM %-14.290 --16.13-3.03 - PBDT-0.010 0 -0.05-0.01 -400 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 -0.08-0.05 -60 NP-0.02-0.01 -100 -0.08-0.04 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prabha Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 35.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Harmony Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story