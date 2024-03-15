Amber Enterprises India announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Amber Enterprises India announced the incorporation of a step-down subsidiary - AT Railway Sub System on 15 March 2024. AT Railway Sub System is the wholly owned subsidiary of Sidwal Refrigeration Industries, which is the wholly owned material subsidiary of the company. AT Railway Sub Systems will carry on the business of railway components and sub systems for the rolling stock industry in India and overseas and also to expand their business into the global market.

