Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Enterprises India announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Amber Enterprises India announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amber Enterprises India announced the incorporation of a step-down subsidiary - AT Railway Sub System on 15 March 2024. AT Railway Sub System is the wholly owned subsidiary of Sidwal Refrigeration Industries, which is the wholly owned material subsidiary of the company. AT Railway Sub Systems will carry on the business of railway components and sub systems for the rolling stock industry in India and overseas and also to expand their business into the global market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Cyient announces incorporation of a step-down subsidiary - Cyient DLM Inc.

Amber Ent drops on reporting dismal numbers in Q3

Power Finance Corporation announces incorporation of SPV - Jamnagar Transmission

Shivaliks Mercantile acquires 34.59% stake in Titagarh Firema SpA

Control Print announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Italy

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha and assembly polls schedule tomorrow

SJVN Green Energy wins 200 MW solar project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Sensex drops 454 pts, Nifty ends below 22,050

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for Pune Metro Rail Project

INR Settles Lower Amid Muted Equities And Dollar Strength Overseas

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story