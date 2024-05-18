Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.57% to Rs 2805.46 crore

Net profit of Amber Enterprises India declined 8.95% to Rs 94.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.57% to Rs 2805.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3002.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.47% to Rs 132.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 6729.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6927.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2805.463002.62 -7 6729.276927.10 -3 OPM %7.836.78 -7.276.03 - PBDT189.29184.74 2 377.86358.77 5 PBT137.83145.90 -6 191.33219.65 -13 NP94.67103.98 -9 132.88157.20 -15

