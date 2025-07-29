Amber Enterprises jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 106 cr

Amber Enterprises India rallied 4.15% to Rs 7,803.95 after the company's consolidated jumped 41.82% to Rs 105.97 crore on 43.64% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,449.13 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 47.71% year on year to Rs 154.33 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Total expenses climbed 43.5% to Rs 3,317.59 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 2,311.89 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2,279.84 crore (up 48.37% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 89.79 crore (up 17.48% YoY) finance cost stood at Rs 63.36 crore (up 23.25% YoY) during the period under review.