Indian Oil Corporation announces cessation of SMP

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
With effect from 28 July 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announced that R V N Vishweshwar, Executive Director (Corporate Finance & Treasury), Corporate Office, has cease to be the Senior Management personnel of Indian Oil (One level below the Board of Directors) on 28 July 2025 consequent upon his appointment as Director (Finance) on the Board of Hindustan Copper.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

