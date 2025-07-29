Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Go Digit General Insurance climbs after strong Q1 numbers

Go Digit General Insurance climbs after strong Q1 numbers

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Go Digit General Insurance rose 4.65% to Rs 359.90 after the company posted a healthy set of numbers for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (Q1 FY26), marked by robust growth in premium collections and profitability.

Net profit for the quarter jumped 36.6% year-on-year to Rs 138 crore, up from Rs 101 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax saw an even sharper rise, up 59.4% to Rs 161 crore.

The company's gross written premium rose 12.1% YoY to Rs 2,982 crore. Excluding the 1/n accounting method, gross written premium for Q1 FY26 was 3,046 crore, reflecting a 14.5% increase YoY.

For context, the "1/n accounting" refers to spreading acquisition costs evenly over the policy term, providing a normalized quarterly view.

Assets under management (AUM) also saw healthy growth, rising 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 20,861 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 17,773 crore in the same period last year.

On the operational front, loss ratio remained largely stable at 70.3%, marginally improving from 70.5% in the year-ago quarter. However, the expense ratio rose to 38.3%, up from 34.9%, indicating increased investment in customer acquisition and administrative expansion.

The combined ratio, a key measure of underwriting profitability, increased to 108.6%, compared to 105.4% a year ago. Without the 1/n adjustment, the combined ratio stood at 107.1%, up from 105.4% in Q1 FY25.

Go Digit's solvency ratio improved slightly to 2.27x as of 30 June 2025, up from 2.24x at the end of March, and remains comfortably above the regulatory threshold of 1.50x.

Go Digit General Insurance is a digital-first insurer offering a broad portfolio of products, including motor, health, travel, property, marine, and liability insurance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Seats rises as Q1 PAT jumps 39% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Indian Oil Corporation announces cessation of SMP

Asian Paints gains after Q1 PAT rises 59% QoQ to Rs 1,100 cr

KEC Intl Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 125 cr

SBI Card slips after Q1 profit decline

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story