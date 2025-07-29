Go Digit General Insurance climbs after strong Q1 numbers

Go Digit General Insurance rose 4.65% to Rs 359.90 after the company posted a healthy set of numbers for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (Q1 FY26), marked by robust growth in premium collections and profitability.

Net profit for the quarter jumped 36.6% year-on-year to Rs 138 crore, up from Rs 101 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax saw an even sharper rise, up 59.4% to Rs 161 crore.

The company's gross written premium rose 12.1% YoY to Rs 2,982 crore. Excluding the 1/n accounting method, gross written premium for Q1 FY26 was 3,046 crore, reflecting a 14.5% increase YoY.

For context, the "1/n accounting" refers to spreading acquisition costs evenly over the policy term, providing a normalized quarterly view. Assets under management (AUM) also saw healthy growth, rising 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 20,861 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 17,773 crore in the same period last year. On the operational front, loss ratio remained largely stable at 70.3%, marginally improving from 70.5% in the year-ago quarter. However, the expense ratio rose to 38.3%, up from 34.9%, indicating increased investment in customer acquisition and administrative expansion. The combined ratio, a key measure of underwriting profitability, increased to 108.6%, compared to 105.4% a year ago. Without the 1/n adjustment, the combined ratio stood at 107.1%, up from 105.4% in Q1 FY25.