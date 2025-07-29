Larsen & Toubro bags mega order for Hydrocarbon Offshore biz in Middle East

The Hydrocarbon Offshore business vertical (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore) of Larsen & Toubro has secured an ultra-mega order from a prestigious client in the Middle East. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.
The order encompasses multiple offshore packages, and the scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore structures, along with the upgradation of existing facilities.
The Hydrocarbon Offshore vertical is a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning (EPCIC) solutions in the offshore oil and gas sector. Backed by robust in-house engineering capabilities, state-of-the-art fabrication yards and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels, it has a strong track record in both shallow and deep-water field developments.
Over the past three decades, it has undertaken complex projects involving fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades, and decommissioning.
This ultra-mega order is a testament to the speed and precision with which the Hydrocarbon Offshore business vertical delivers complex projects across the globe, while adhering to world class safety practices.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
