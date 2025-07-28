Zen Technologies consolidated net profit declines 37.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.86% to Rs 158.22 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies declined 37.83% to Rs 47.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.86% to Rs 158.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 254.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.158.22254.6240.6043.7382.55113.2676.21110.2547.7576.81

