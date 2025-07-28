Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 55.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.86% to Rs 1820.74 crore

Net profit of Premier Energies rose 55.32% to Rs 307.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 198.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.86% to Rs 1820.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1657.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1820.741657.3730.1121.62560.49325.17402.95245.73307.79198.16

