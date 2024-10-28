Hero MotoCorp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4966.75, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 59.68% in last one year as compared to a 27.61% rally in NIFTY and a 50.55% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4966.75, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24425.65. The Sensex is at 80317.15, up 1.15%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost around 13.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23799.3, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4985, up 0.45% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd jumped 59.68% in last one year as compared to a 27.61% rally in NIFTY and a 50.55% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 23.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News