No KL, nor Stoinis: LSG likely to retain THESE 5 players | IPL 2025 auction

With the deadline set for October 31 for IPL retentions, the news over the likely retained players have been coming in.

According to ESPNcricinfo report, Lucknow Super Giants have prepared their mind on the retainees ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

While Nicholas Pooran is only overseas players in LSG's retention list, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan are expected to be the two uncapped who will continue to represent the Lucknow-based franchise.

Meanwhile, the two capped players are Mayank Yadav, who made India debut recently, and Ravi Bishnoi, who has been a regular in India T20 squads.

The report further stated KL Rahul, who led the team since inception of the Super Giants franchise in 2022, might not continue to play for Lucknow unless a deal being sealed between the two parties just ahead of deadline day - October 31.

Players likely to be retained by Lucknow Super Giants

Nicholas Pooran

Mayank Yadav

Ravi Bishnoi

Ayush Badoni

Mohsin Khan

So, what is retention salary of all the five players?

Though, the salary slab of all the five likely retained players are still unknown. But based on the retention slab already prescribed by the BCCI, Lucknow will invest a combined Rs 51 crore for the retainership of the five players mentioned above.

All ten teams have a total salary purse of Rs 120 crore for building their squads during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The salaries of retained players will be deducted from this purse before the auction begins.

How Nicholas Pooran's IPL salary increased over the years?

Pooran was picked for Rs 30 Lakh by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017 auction. In IPL 2019 auction, Punjab Kings grabbed the services of Pooran for Rs 4.2 crore. While, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bagged the West Indian wicket-keeper batter for Rs 10.72 crore in IPL 2022 mega auction before releasing him next season. Lucknow, then, bought him for Rs 16 crore ahead of IPL 2023.

Nicholas Pooran batting & fielding stats in Indian Premier League Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST Career 76 18 1769 77 32.16 1090 162.29 0 9 113 127 32 4 2024 14 6 499 75 62.38 280 178.21 0 3 35 36 7 0 2023 15 3 358 62 29.83 207 172.95 0 2 26 26 6 3 2022 14 5 306 64* 38.25 212 144.34 0 2 16 21 8 1 2021 12 0 85 32 7.72 76 111.84 0 0 3 5 3 0 2020 14 4 353 77 35.3 208 169.71 0 2 23 25 7 0 2019 7 0 168 48 28 107 157 0 0 10 14 1 0

Mayank Yadav likely to be the second player to be retained

Mayank Stats in T20 Internationals and IPL Format Matches Innings Balls Runs Wickets Best Bowling figures Economy Average Strike Rate T20I 3 3 72 83 4 2-32 6.92 20.75 18 IPL 4 4 73 85 7 3-14 6.99 12.14 10.43 Mayank came to limelight after he clocked a speed of over 150 KMPH during IPL 2024. However, he managed to play on four matches in the previous edition of IPL. His raw pace and accuracy got the attention of national selectors and the Delhi pacer made India debut against Bangladesh in T20s early this month.

Ravi Bishnoi IPL stats Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ Strike Rate Career 66 1405 1828 63 3-24 29.02 7.81 22.3 2024 14 262 383 10 2-25 38.3 8.77 26.2 2023 15 303 391 16 3-28 24.44 7.74 18.94 2022 14 324 456 13 2-22 35.08 8.44 24.92 2021 9 210 222 12 3-24 18.5 6.34 17.5 2020 14 306 376 12 3-29 31.33 7.37 25.5

Mohsin Khan IPL stats (Bowling) Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W Career 23 486 689 27 4-16 25.52 8.51 18 1 2024 9 228 385 10 2-29 38.5 10.13 22.8 0 2023 5 60 107 3 1-24 35.67 10.7 20 0 2022 9 198 197 14 4-16 14.07 5.97 14.14 1

Ayush Badoni's Batting and fielding Stats for LSG Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 42 9 634 59* 24.38 473 134.04 0 4 46 24 14 2024 14 4 235 55* 29.38 171 137.43 0 2 22 5 3 2023 15 2 238 59* 23.8 172 138.37 0 1 13 12 2 2022 13 3 161 54 20.13 130 123.85 0 1 11 7 9

