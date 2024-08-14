Amco India standalone net profit rises 840.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.51% to Rs 23.45 crore

Net profit of Amco India rose 840.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.51% to Rs 23.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23.4529.503.411.120.900.360.630.070.470.05

