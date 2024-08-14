Amco India standalone net profit rises 840.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.51% to Rs 23.45 croreNet profit of Amco India rose 840.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.51% to Rs 23.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.4529.50 -21 OPM %3.411.12 -PBDT0.900.36 150 PBT0.630.07 800 NP0.470.05 840
