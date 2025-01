Ami Organics consolidated net profit rises 168.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.22% to Rs 274.99 crore

Net profit of Ami Organics rose 168.36% to Rs 44.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 65.22% to Rs 274.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 166.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.274.99166.4424.9715.9369.6527.4663.3323.7044.9516.75

