Prime Property Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 187.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.80% to Rs 7.81 crore

Net profit of Prime Property Development Corporation rose 187.39% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 7.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.818.3853.3912.894.771.294.661.193.421.19

