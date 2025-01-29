Prime Property Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 187.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 6.80% to Rs 7.81 crore

Net profit of Prime Property Development Corporation rose 187.39% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 7.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7.818.38 -7 OPM %53.3912.89 -PBDT4.771.29 270 PBT4.661.19 292 NP3.421.19 187

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

